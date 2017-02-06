Dog owner fined for ignoring Hastings beach no-go zone

A St Leonards dog owner was found guilty and fined more than £300 for taking his pet into a no-go area on Hastings beach during the summer.

Ivan Green, of Wellington Square, was prosecuted at Hastings magistrates court on January 27, for taking his dog into the designated exclusion area in August.

Hastings Borough Council’s lead member for environment Warren Davies hoped the result would deter other dog owners from ignoring the rules.

“The safety and comfort of residents and visitors to the town is very important to us and this prosecution will hopefully act as a deterrent to other dog owners who ignore the exclusion order,” he said.

“I’d like to remind people that whilst these restrictions are in place for the summer period, dogs should be kept on a lead on the promenade and all roads at all times.”

The Dog Exclusion Order requires people in charge of dogs not to take them into specific designated areas.

As part of the order in Hastings there are sections of the beach where you cannot take a dog at certain time of the year.

These are between the Harbour Arm and the pier and between Warrior Square and The Royal Victoria Hotel, between groynes 32 and 42.

Green was found to have his dog in the exclusion area on the beach opposite Denmark Place.

He did not attend court but was proven guilty in absence and fined £75 with costs of £225 and a victim surcharge of £30.

“Dog exclusion orders are in place on our beaches from May to September, the busiest time of year,” Cllr Davies added.

“They are in place so that residents and visitors can fully enjoy our wonderful beaches.

“We are grateful to the majority of people who take notice of these exclusion zones but will come down hard on those that don’t.”

