Directors of St Leonards firm to appear on Dragons’ Den

Directors of a St Leonards-based firm are set to appear on a New Year’s Day episode of Dragons’ Den.

Roger Willems and Phil Stratford, of Penn-Elcom on Drury Lane, presented their latest innovation - the DoorJammer - on the popular BBC Two show.

The DoorJammer is a portable door security device invented when the designer was staying in a hotel which had a well-worn and kicked in door plate. He and his partner were unable to get any sleep through the night as they fretted about their own safety, even with the chair propped against the door handle.

Roger and Phil immediately saw one personal benefit by developing this product, as they frequently travel overseas crisscrossing multiple time zones. They often had to contend with unannounced hotel staff entering their rooms when they were either trying to rest up or conduct business meetings and hold telephone conferences - but not anymore with DoorJammer.

DoorJammer slots under doors and provides another level of security. It weighs less than half a pound and is designed to be carried anywhere. It can be used in hotel rooms which have side doors to adjoining rooms but the bolt or lock is only accessible from one side. Also DoorJammer can be used where bedroom and bathroom doors are not fitted with locks or bolts.

The product also helps to ensure greater privacy and security in the home. The gadget has been accredited by the Association of Chief Police Officers’ Secured by Design, the official UK Police flagship initiative supporting ‘designing out crime’.

Dragons’ Den is a series in which budding entrepreneurs get three minutes to pitch their business ideas to five multi-millionaires willing to invest their own cash.

Roger and Phil’s bid can be watched on BBC Two on New Year’s Day at 8pm. Until then, a short clip of the pitch can be watched at www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p04jxq4g.

