Dazzling boats Castledown pupils enjoy an art class on beach

Pupils from Ark Castledown academy were invited by local artist Jaye Ho, to sketch and design their very own Dazzle Ships on Hastings beach.

The Year 5 pupils spent the day with Jaye learning about Dazzle camouflage, sketching the boats found on Hastings seafront and then adding their own patterns to create Dazzle Ships. Dazzle camouflage was a technique used in World War One and Two to make it harder to determine the speed, heading and target of a ship. Complex patterns of geometric shapes and contrasting colours dazzled and mislead the opposition, hence reducing their accuracy in firing. Teacher Cherie Saunders, said: “It was a fantastic opportunity. Both classes were a credit to the school and we would like to thank Jaye for a marvellous day.”