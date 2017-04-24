Date set for Deepcut pre-inquest review

A date has been set for a pre-inquest review hearing into the death of Hastings soldier Private Sean Benton.

Human rights organisation Liberty, which represents the family of Private Benton, who died at Deepcut barracks in 1995, has confirmed the first pre-inquest review hearing ahead of the fresh inquest into his death will take place on June 16 at the Old Bailey in London.

In March it was announced that His Honour Judge Peter Rook QC will be the judge-coroner who will conduct the investigation and inquest.

In October last year, the High Court ordered a fresh inquest, following requests from Sean’s siblings, represented by Liberty.

The application was made possible only after their mother Linda Benton, who died in 2015, used the Human Rights Act to access reams of evidence held by Surrey Police about his death.

Sean, 20, was found with five bullet wounds to his chest on 9 June 1995 – one day after he had been told he was to be discharged from the Army.

He was the first of four young soldiers to die of gunshot wounds at the Surrey barracks between 1995 and 2002.

The decision to hold a fresh inquest follows the conclusion of a fresh inquest into the death of Private Cheryl James, which exposed the toxic, unsafe and sexualised environment in which Cheryl, Sean and other Deepcut recruits lived.

* Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs 4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news. Be part of it.