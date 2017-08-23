Daredevils wanted to take on the charity challenge of a lifetime....!

Local charity The Sara Lee Trust is offering daredevils the chance to take part in a unique 3 in 1 Challenge event this coming October.

Do you dare to walk barefoot over hot coals and cut glass and then chop through wood with just your hand all in support of the Trust? If so then the Fire, Glass Walk and Board Break could be just the event for you.

Participants can take part alone or with a team of people. All those taking part will receive expert specialist training from Time4Change immediately prior to the events.

Anyone aged sixteen or over can take part but the Trust will need to have consent from parents or guardians, who will also need to attend the event for participants aged sixteen or seventeen.

The challenge, which is a joint collaboration between the Trust and St Michaels’ Hospice, takes place on Saturday, October 7, at Hastings and Bexhill Rugby Football Club, which is based at Ark William Parker Academy in Hastings.

There will be live music and a firework finale.

A previous firewalk raised approximately £4,000 for The Sara Lee Trust and fundraising manager Maria Gonet says this new event promises to be a lot of fun. “We are so excited to be offering this new challenge,” she said. “We hope that many people will join us and help raise funds for the Trust. We have to raise over £200,000 each year to fund our essential services and would be delighted if you would consider supporting us by taking part in this event.”

There is a registration fee of £10, which includes a t-shirt and the Trust ask that participants undertake a minimum sponsorship pledge of £250. All proceeds raised will help The Sara Lee Trust who provide psychological and counselling support, complementary therapies and therapeutic group activities to people in Hastings and Rother affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses

To take on the challenge of a lifetime contact the fundraising team for a registration form on 01424 457969 or email: nikkihawes@saraleetrust.org

For more information visit: www.saraleetrust.org