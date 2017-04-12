Daredevil pensioner’s parachute jump for charity

A pensioner is to mark his 71st birthday by parachuting out of a plane to raise money for two local charities close to his heart.

Paul Campbell says he is “excited” at the prospect of his first jump, which will take place at Headcorn in Kent on Wednesday, April 19 - Mr Campbell’s birthday.

Although it is Mr Campbell’s parachuting debut, the pensioner admits to having a daredevil streak.

Mr Campbell, of Maplehurst Road, said: “I did my first bungee jump two years ago to celebrate my 69th birthday.

“And at the end of March this year I did the biggest, longest and highest zip wire in the Northern Hemisphere in Snowdonia.

“You travel at over 100 mph, it’s a mile long and 500 feet high.

“And I’m going back in May!”

Mr Campbell is to undertake the parachute jump to raise money for St Michael’s Hospice and Park Beck care home.

The home, in Upper Maze Hill, looks after Mr Campbell’s beloved wife Carla, who has Alzheimer’s.

Mr Campbell hopes to raise enough money to enable the home to buy some new garden furniture.

Much of the money will be going to St Michael’s Hospice, which is also in Upper Maze Hill.

Mr Campbell explained: “I picked the hospice because we have lost two family there in recent years and two very, very good friends we used to go ballroom dancing with.”

Mr Campbell has already raised £300 and hopes his friends and supporters at his local watering hole, The Harrow Inn on The Ridge, will help push this total even higher.

He said: “They have helped me out with sponsorship forms and publicising it through their companies.

“There should be quite a lot of money coming in - fingers crossed, toes crossed, legs crossed!”

Mr Campbell says his family are supportive of his upcoming parachute jump.

He said: “My son, who is a police sergeant at Worthing, thinks I’m quite mad - but says go for it!”

Anyone who would like to sponsor Mr Campbell’s parachute jump is asked to get in touch with the Harrow Inn by calling 01424 316280 or email enquiries@theharrowinnhastings.co.uk

