Cyclist ride for good local cause

Around 80 cyclists saddled up to take part in the 1066 Country Ride last Sunday.

They were cycling along the beautiful lanes around Battle to increase awareness and help raise funds for the proposed “Battle Health Pathway”, a project to encourage all members of the community to exercise, walk, run and cycle.

The objective of the Pathway is to benefit the long term health and wellbeing of the community.

Building on previous years, numbers were up substantially on this occasion.

The riders had ideal weather and a feed station partway round. All enjoyed a scenic and sociable ride.

The cyclists had a choice of 30 km (19 mile) and 60km (39 mile) routes.

With glorious sunny weather, riders had a super, undulating ride through beautiful countryside to Brightling, Ninfield, Pevensey and then back to Battle where tea, sandwiches and cakes awaited.

The event was organised by the 1066 Cycle Club based in Battle and the East Sussex Cycle Tourists Club (mid-week section).

An impressive total of £875 was raised, which will be used to progress the Battle Health Pathway project.

David Newman, of 1066 Cycle Club, said: “Well done to the riders, they certainly cycled up a good number of hills.

Sue Burton, Chair of the 1066 Cycle Club, said: “I have lots of feedback from cyclists saying how much they enjoyed the routes and were pleased with their achievements.

This year was a great success and I hope the event will continue to grow in popularity.

Thanks to all those that helped to organise it and to the local press and others who helped spread the word.”

For more information on the cycle club visit www.1066cycleclub.org.uk.