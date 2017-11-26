Crowds gather for Frost Fair

Crowds gathered in St Leonards for the Frost Fair yesterday (Saturday, November 25).

Part festive market, part colourful costume parade, the event brough together drum and dance troupes, food stalls, circus artists and spectacularly dressed characters including Jack Frost, the Snow Queen in her winter coach and a host of figures from literature, mythology and folklore.

St Leonards Frost Fair. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-171126-132537001

Speaking before the event, organiser Roger Crouch said: “The organisers would like to thank all those businesses who helped contribute to the lights display and especially thanks to the main supporters Beauport Park Holidays and Hastings Borough Council for their contributions to lighting up St Leonards this Christmas.”

Photos by Roberts Photographic.