Woman ‘threatens man with knife’ outside Hastings McDonald’s

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was reportedly threatened by a woman with a knife outside McDonald’s in Hastings town centre.

The suspect is reported to have held the knife to the 22-year-old local man’s throat – though at no point did it touch him – in Wellington Place at about 5.30pm on Wednesday, August 17.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 1138 of 19/08.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In a similar but unrelated incident, a man was arrested after he was spotted carrying a kitchen knife in the same McDonalds at around 10.20am on Sunday, August 21.

