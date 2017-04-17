Witness appeal after man stabbed in Hastings

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Hastings in the early hours of Saturday, a spokesperson has confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Cornwallis Gardens, at the junction with Cambridge Road, at around 1.30am on Saturday (April, 15), the spokesperson said.

A 33-year-old man was found with stab wounds to his body and was taken to Conquest Hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries, according to the spokesperson.

Detective Constable Chloe Barden said: “We believe a large group of people were involved and there would have been lots of shouting and noise in the area.

“If anyone saw anything or has any information about this incident please contact us.”

To contact police, visit https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting serial 105 of 15/04.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers here https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.