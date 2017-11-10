Violent crime suspects and recalled prisoners among Hastings’ most wanted

Do you know the whereabouts of these individuals?
They are wanted by Sussex Police for questioning, to answer criminal charges or to be recalled to prison for breaching licence conditions. All information has been supplied by Sussex Police.
Do you know the whereabouts of these individuals?
They are wanted by Sussex Police for questioning, to answer criminal charges or to be recalled to prison for breaching licence conditions. All information has been supplied by Sussex Police.
Almost Done!
Registering with Hastings and St. Leonards Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.