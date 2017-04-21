Three teenagers charged after police hunt in Hastings

Three people have been charged following an incident in Hastings on Wednesday night (April 19).

Officers were called just after 6pm to reports of a group of men threatening people in the area of Horntye Sports Centre, Bohemia Road. It was reported that several of those involved were carrying knives and one appeared to have a gun. A search was conducted throughout the evening and resulted in a number of arrests.

Ethan Fuller, 18, a builder of Wellington Square, Hastings, has been charged with assault and affray. He has been released on bail and will appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on May 24.

Cameron Skilton, 18, also a builder, of London Road, Bexhill, has been charged with two counts of possessing an offensive weapon and robbery. He was remanded in custody as he was wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his license.

A 16-year-old boy from Medway, Kent has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He has been released on bail and will appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on May 24.

A 22-year-old woman from Hastings who was arrested for intimidating a witness has been released under investigation. A 46-year-old man from Hastings who was arrested for drug offences has also been released under investigation.

An 18-year-old man from Hastings who was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife in a public place, and a 36-year-old woman from Hastings who was arrested for drug offences, have both been released with no further action being taken against them.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has further information should contact Sussex Police online via https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101 quoting serial 1184 of 19/04. Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or call 0800 555 111.

