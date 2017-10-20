St Leonards man charged with causing grievous bodily harm

A St Leonards man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon – a commercial rolling pin – in a public place.

Simon Snashall, 51, unemployed, of Norman Road, was charged following an incident in Norman Road at around 10.40pm on Tuesday, October 17 in which a 46-year-old local man suffered serious injuries.

Mr Snashall appeared before magistrates in Brighton on Thursday (October 19) and was remanded in custody to appear before the Crown Court on Thursday, November 16.

The victim remains in a serious but stable condition at the Conquest Hospital.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other information is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting Operation Hopwood. Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.