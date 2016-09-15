Police warning for farmers

A warning has gone out to Sussex farmers to check trackers on trailers and other farm machinery.

Sussex Police’s Farm Watch Co-ordinator said: “How many of you have trackers fitted to trailers or machinery? When was the last time you checked the tracker’s battery?

“Sadly we had a piece of equipment stolen last week and it appears that the battery had failed.

“That also begs the question as to the last time that you checked batteries in your fire alarm or those in remote cameras or other devices. Please check them today.”

The co-ordinator also reported that fewer animals were found loose on the highways this week (just six sheep in three separate instances), This follows several recent instances of animals on the roads.

The co-ordinator commented: “So it looks like you all have been checking your roadside fences and hedges; thank you.”