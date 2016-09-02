Police warning after animals found on Sussex highways

Sussex Police have had reports of 57 loose animals on the highway in various incidents across Sussex this week.
These included 34 sheep, 17 cows and six horses.
In one incident a sheep was hit by a car and died.
A police statement says: “Are you aware that owners of loose animals are legally responsible for the damage caused to other road user’s property?
“Please continue to check that fences, gates and hedges are secure.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Hastings and St. Leonards Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.