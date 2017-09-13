Police seek Hastings man after window smashed

Police are seeking a Hastings man after a window was smashed at a home in St Leonards.

Officer said they are looking to speak to Alan Jardine, 40, in connection with the incident which took place in Magdalen Road in the early hours of Sunday, August 27.

He is described as white, 6’, of stocky build and possibly wearing all black clothes.

Detective constable Aydin Misiri, said: “Various enquires are current ongoing to find Alan and I am appealing to anyone who might know where he is to contact us immediately.

“Alan, if you are reading this, come and have a chat with us, we’re very keen to talk to you.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting 1329 of 27/08.