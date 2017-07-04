Police release e-fit of Hastings distraction burglary suspect

Police have released an e-fit of a man sought in connection with a distraction burglary in Hastings.

At about 4pm on Tuesday, June 20, a man claiming to be from the water board entered a house in Cambridge Road, before distracting the occupants – an elderly couple – and making off with a quantity of cash.

The suspect is described as a white man of European appearance, aged between 40 and 50, about 5’9” and of stocky build. He had greying hair and spoke with a local accent.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online quoting serial 1012 of 20/06.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

