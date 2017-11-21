Police offer reward in hunt for wanted Hastings man

Police in Hastings are offering a £500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Joseph Nelson.

Nelson, 19, unemployed, and now with a South London address, is nevertheless believed to be frequenting the Hastings area and is wanted in connection with a house burglary in the town earlier this month.

Detective Inspector Rob Morland said: “We hope this reward will encourage someone to come forward with information and we repeat our warning that anyone who assists Nelson to evade arrest in any way will be found and arrested, too They may be prosecuted for harbouring and assisting an offender.”

Nelson is described as white, around 6’ 4” and of skinny build, with dark brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone seeing Nelson or knowing of his whereabouts is asked to report details online or call police on 101. Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.