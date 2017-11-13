Police offer reward for help finding wanted man

Police are looking for a St Leonards man who they want to speak to in connection with an aggravated burglary.

Officers are offering a £500 reward for information which leads to the arrest of 25-year-old James Maloney.

He is wanted in connection with an attack on a man in a flat in Snowdrop Rise, St Leonards, on October 21. The victim suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Maloney is white, 5’ 10”, slim with brown hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be in the Hastings and St Leonards area.

Detective Inspector Rob Morland said: “We are looking for James Maloney and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or knows where he is. We are putting up a £500 reward for information which leads us to him.”

Anyone with information should contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 484 of 21/10.