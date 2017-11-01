Police investigating violent incident at St Leonards house

Police are investigating a violent incident at a house in St Leonards in which a teenage girl was threatened and damage was caused to the property.

At about 9:45pm on Sunday (October 29) three men forced their way in through the front door of a house in Fern Road, St Leonards, police said.

The 16-year-old girl was alone in the house and although she was not harmed, she was very shocked and shaken up.

The three men went into various rooms and damaged the TVs and other fittings. They all had their faces covered. Police say one was wearing a black tracksuit and a balaclava. Another was wearing a red coloured hooded top.

Detective Constable Julian Stokes said; “The motive for this incident is not clear at present and we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, and from anyone with other information.

“You can contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1311 of 29/10.”

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.