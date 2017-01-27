Police appeal to report off-road driving that damages crops and fields

A request to the public to report anti-social and potentially illegal off-road driving has been made by Sussex Police.

Police say that a number of reports have been received across the south-east of off-road driving which has caused damage to crops and fields.

They say that in addition the activity has the potential for links to other criminal offences, such as coursing and hunting.

“There is also a potential risk element to the manner of driving which must also be taken into account.”

Police advice is: “If you see any such activity please report it to the police with your location, the specific location of the driving, vehicle make model and ideally the reg number and any descriptions of the persons involved.

But they stress: “Don’t put yourself in any danger or risk in an attempt to report the matter.”