Police appeal to find pair wanted for St Leonards thefts

Police are appealing for information to find a man and woman wanted for thefts in St Leonards?

Police say pair have been regularly stealing expensive meat from the Co-op store in Battle Road, St Leonards.

PC Grant Hebblewhite said: “This man and woman have been going into the store more or less everyday since June 15 and taking the high value meat. The latest offence was reported to us on June 24.

“The woman is smartly dressed and by go by the name Victoria or Vicky. The man is very slim, has short brown hair and always carries a rucksack.

“Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact police online quoting serial 724 of 15/06.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.