Police appeal after man threatened staff and stole cash from Hastings shop

Police are searching for a man who threatened a member of staff and stole cash from a Hastings shop.

Between 8.15pm and 8.30pm on Sunday (January 15) the man entered the Costcutter store in Mount Pleasant Road, while smoking a cigarette, produced a bag which he said contained a gun and demanded cash.

He was given a quantity of cash from the till and ran out of the shop, heading up Mount Pleasant Road. No gun was seen and nobody was hurt.

The suspect is described as white, in his late teens or early twenties, and of slim build, wearing dark baggy clothing with the hood up. The top he was wearing had some type of logo on the left breast.

Detective Constable Julian Stokes said: “We would like to hear from anyone who saw this man or has any other information, and we are particularly keen to trace a member of the public who tried to trip the robber up as he made his escape. This man was walking down Mount Pleasant Road as the suspect was running off and kicked him in the shin to try to stop him.

“We ask that man, and anyone else who can help, to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1029 of 15/01.”

You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

