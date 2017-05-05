Pair charged with manslaughter and GBH after Hastings man’s death

Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a man in Hastings in February.

Officers were called to Havelock Road just before 1am on Friday, February 3 after two victims, a 60-year-old and a 53-year-old, were found near the taxi rank with serious injuries.

Brian Hill, 60, from St Leonards, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital where he sadly passed away on Saturday afternoon (February 4). The other victim is still recovering from the injuries he sustained.

Matthew Smith, 22, of Piltdown Close, Hastings, and Elliot Bourdon-Pierre, 24, of Udimore Road, Rye, have both been charged with manslaughter and GBH. They will both appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on June 7.

Detective Constable Justin Pollard said: “We are still hoping to speak to the man highlighted in the image as it is believed he may have some information that could really help with our investigation.

“He was seen to walk down Havelock Road and then around the corner to Robertson Street. If this person is you, or if you remember speaking to anyone in a dark jacket in this area on that Friday morning, then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to report anything online quoting Operation Locket. Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

