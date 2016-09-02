Men wanted in connection to Hastings robbery

Detectives have released images of two men believed to be connected to a robbery in Hastings.

The men were caught on CCTV using a stolen bank card to purchase alcohol during the early hours of Sunday, July 24.

Police want to speak to this man. Photo by Sussex Police SUS-160209-124415001

The card was been stolen during a street robbery earlier that morning, when a 30-year-old man from St Leonards was robbed in St Helens Road while on his way home from a night out in the town centre.

As he was near the roundabout by Elphinstone Road and Queens Road when he heard two people behind him.

They asked him for a light and he said he didn’t have one. As he carried on walking he was punched in the head and fell to the ground. They stole his phone and wallet.

A card stolen from the wallet was a contactless debit card and a payment was able to made before the victim was able to cancel the card.

The car was used twice at Pevensey Service Station to buy alcohol, once at 6.34am and a second time at 6.38am. Police have identified two people they wish to speak to.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ian Dearling said: “Thankfully the victim was unhurt but extremely shaken by what happened.

“However he realised someone had used his card before he managed to cancel it.

“We would like to speak with these two men. Do you recognise them and can you help us?

“Anyone who recognises them should contact Sussex police on 101 or via the Sussex Police website, quoting serial 0125 24/07.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

