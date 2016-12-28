Man wanted in connection with theft of elderly man’s wallet

Sussex Police are appealing for help to find a man they want to speak to in connection with the theft of an elderly man’s wallet.

A bank card from the wallet was subsequently used to steal more than £1,800 from the victim’s bank account.

The wallet was taken from the 83-year-old man’s pocket in the Terminus Road area of Eastbourne on November 23.

It is believed that the man may have been working in conjunction with a younger man and blonde-haired woman and the three are known to have also been in Hastings some time after the original offence took place.

The suspect is of dark complexion, over 6’, of large build, with short dark hair, parted on the left. He was wearing a navy coat with a hood, a burgundy jumper with a darker round collar and light-coloured shirt underneath, jeans and bright red trainers with a white New Balance logo.

If you recognise the man or have any other information about the trio, please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 659 of 23/11.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

