Man sought for racially aggravated harassment

Police are searching for a man in connection with racially aggravated harassment of two people.

Stephen Cooke, 52, has been persistently calling the victims at their place of work since August of this year. The offences took place in Eastbourne but Cooke is known to spend time in the Hastings area.

Cooke, from High Wycombe, is described as white, of stocky build, with dark brown short wavy hair, brown eyes and a gruff voice.

Rachel Harding from Investigations said: “Cooke has caused a considerable amount of stress and anxiety to the two victims over the past few months with his constant harassment.

“He is originally from High Wycombe however he has also been known to spend time in the Crawley, Hastings and Eastbourne areas.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or knows where he is.”

Anyone with information should contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1425 of 25/08.