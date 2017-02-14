Man pleads guilty to causing death of his wife in A21 crash

The husband of a woman who was killed in a head-on collision on the A21 last year has pleaded guilty to causing her death.

Pamela Gargaro, 73, from Kent, died following the crash at Kent Street, near Sedlescombe, on June 1, 2016.

Lewis Gargaro, 75, of Cobdown Close, Aylesford, Kent, pleaded guilty to causing her death due to driving without due care and attention, when he appeared before Hastings Magistrates’ Court on January 11.

He was fined £600 and banned from driving for three years.

The couple were travelling in a red Chevrolet Aveo when it was in collision with a silver Citroen C3 Picasso. Mrs Gargaro was pronounced dead at the scene, while Mr Gargaro was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.