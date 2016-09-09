Man arrested on suspicion of arson after fire at Hastings flat

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire in Hastings yesterday (September 8).

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at a first-floor flat in Priory Road just before 5pm.

A Sussex Police spokeswoman said: “A 34-year-old man from Priory Road, Hastings, was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent/reckless as to whether life is endangered.

“He has been bailed until November 1.”

