Loose animals on highway, increased deer poaching and diggers stolen

Dozens of animals loose on the highway, an increase in hare coursing and deer poaching and Quadbike and diggers stolen have been reported to Sussex Police in the past week.

A total of 93 sheep and horses were found loose on the highway in the past few days in various incidents.

The number was mainly made up of sheep (85). Police remind everyone to keep gates shut and farmers to check hedges and fences regularly.

Police also report an increase in the number of suspect cases of poaching and/or hare coursing.

The public is asked to report these as soon as possible.

Police say that: “There has also been an increase of cases of deer poaching resulting in various unwanted parts of deer being dumped, this of course is very distressing to members of the public who find them.

“Also this week there have been several Quadbike and diggers stolen.

As sheep worrying is still a big concern Sussex Police are reminding everyone of the importance of making sure they are in full control of their dog at all times - and especially when they are around sheep, livestock and other wild animals.

“We are thankful that there are many responsible dog owners in our county – but can you rely on your dog’s obedience, especially when they’re around sheep or other animals?”

Advice for dog owners

When walking dogs in rural areas, dog owners are advised about the following:

Always ensure your dog is under control in an area where there are livestock or wild animals.

Be particularly vigilant during lambing season and always keep dogs on a lead during this time.

If your dog is not good with other animals or people, avoid letting them off their lead when others are around.

Don’t allow people who may not be confident in doing so or have full control over the animal to walk your dog.

Remember where there may be no livestock in a field one day, the same location could be full of animals the next.

Ultimately a landowner by law and as a last resort for protecting their livestock is able to shoot a dog which they believe is worrying sheep. Police must be notified within 48 hours if this course of action is taken.