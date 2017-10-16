Local drivers convicted as part of police crackdown on drink and drug-driving

Sussex Police has released details of the latest people convicted as part of the force’s summer crackdown on drink and drug-driving.

Robert Betteridge, 34, a HGV driver, of Terrace Road, St Leonards, was arrested in Western Road, St Leonards, on June 7 and charged with driving with 328mcg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in his system.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on August 23, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £400 fine, £85 costs and a £40 victim surcharge.

Connor Crane, 24, a builder, of Scutes Close, Hastings, was arrested in Battle Road, St Leonards, on June 9, and charged with driving with 42mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on September 28, he was disqualified from driving for three years, and sentenced to a 12 month community order. He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, and pay a £300 fine, £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Clive Milburn, 58, a social worker, of Marina, St Leonards, was arrested in North Street, St Leonards, on June 9, and charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failing to stop after a road traffic collision, driving without a valid test certificate, possession of cannabis and driving while unfit through drugs.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on September 21, he was disqualified from driving for 20 months and sentenced to a six-month community order. He was also ordered to pay £100 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Scott Hillier, 27, unemployed, of Braybrooke Terrace, Hastings, was arrested in Eversfield Place, St Leonards, on June 16 and charged with driving with 2.7mcg of cannabis per litre of blood in his system.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on October 5, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.