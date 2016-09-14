Latest email scam - claims to be from City of London Police

A warning has gone out about a phishing email currently in circulation that claims to be from the City of London Police.

Action Fraud says that the departments that it claims to represent include the ‘Fraud Intelligence Unit’ and the ‘National Fraud Intelligence Bureau’.

The email is entitled ‘compensation fund’ and has a letter attachment that claims to be offering financial compensation to victims of fraud.

The letter uses the City of London Police logo.

The letter states that in order for compensation to be arranged, the receiver of the email should reply disclosing personal information. It states that HSBC and the South African Reserve Bank have been chosen to handle the compensation claims.

Action Fraud says that all of these claims are false.

The email and letter are fraudulent and should not be replied to.

Protect yourself

Opening attachments or clicking links contained within emails from unknown sources could result in your device being infected with malware or a virus.

The City of London Police and the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau will never email you asking for you to disclose personal information.

If you believe you have become a victim of this fraudulent email get your device checked by a professional and make a report to Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre: http://www.actionfraud.police.uk