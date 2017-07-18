Jail term for Hastings drug dealer ‘highlights police’s determination to tackle substance abuse’

A prison sentence imposed on a Hastings drugs dealer has underlined police determination to root out and disrupt trade in illicit substances across the division, the force has said.

Paul Jarizino Guthrie, 34, unemployed, of Mews Road, St Leonards, appeared at Lewes Crown Court on June 30 and pleaded guilty to possessing heroin, a class A drug, with intent to supply, possession of a bladed article and money laundering.

Her Honour Judge Christine Henson sentenced him to six years for the heroin offence and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £170. Having a blade in a public place brought a six-month jail term, concurrent with the first. The money-laundering offence carried no separate penalty.

An order was made for the destruction of all drugs and mobile phones seized by police, and forfeiture of £400 cash also seized

Chief Inspector Steve Curry, Hastings and Rother district commander, said later: “We have arrested more than 70 people in the past few months for significant drugs offences.

“My message is very clear: if you come here to supply drugs then expect to be caught and to face the full force of the criminal justice system. We are waiting.”

Detective Inspector Gavin Patch added: “Guthrie’s arrest followed joint work between the local support team, British Transport Police, the Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Community Investigation Team.”

Sustained targeted activity against dealers is continuing, and anyone with information that may assist detectives is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online here (https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/report-online/) or phone 101.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website here (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

