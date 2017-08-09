Hastings woman fined for not having her dog on a lead

Hastings Borough Council has successfully prosecuted a local woman for twice not having her dog on a lead in an area where she is required to do so.

Leida Nassir Pour of Stonefield Road pleaded guilty for failing to have her dog on a lead, in Breeds Place on January 24 and in George Street on February 22, 2017.

She was fined £150 for each offence with £432 costs and £30 victim surcharge, making a total of £762

Cllr Kim Forward, deputy leader, said: “I would like to thank our street wardens for their work in helping to bring this lady to court as both times she was stopped she refused to give her details. But due to the hard work and investigations of the team she was found through her shop internet page and a court file was produced with a successful outcome.

“We take dog control issues very seriously, and the safety of residents and visitors to the town is very important to us. This prosecution will hopefully act as a deterrent to other dog owners who do not keep their dogs under control. Be warned, we will pursue you, and we will prosecute”.