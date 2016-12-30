Police are appealing for help to trace a Hastings man wanted on recall to prison.

Officers wish to trace Lloyd Emmanuel Francis, 25, (pictured) who is known to frequent Hastings and St Leonards.

On October 17, he was sentenced to three months and 13 days imprisonment by Hastings magistrates for the possession of an offensive weapon, a Samurai sword, in a public place.

He was released on licence from HMP Elmley on December 15 but after breaching conditions is now required to return to prison to complete his sentence.

Anyone seeing him is asked to call police immediately on 999.

Anyone knowing of his whereabouts is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 1143 of 21/12.

It is also possible to report information online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal.

