Hastings man to appear in court after serious incident at Lewes Prison

A Hastings man is to appear in court charged with prison mutiny.

Steven Goodwin, 28, of Fairlight Road, will join five other men being summonsed on charges of taking part in an incident of serious disorder at HM Prison Lewes on October 29 last year.

The other five men are: Ross Macpherson, 28, currently of HM Prison Belmarsh; Shane Simpson, 29, of Arundel Road, Totton, Southampton; John Udy, 38, of Leominster Road, Portsmouth; and David Carlin, 25, of Tuxford Road, Kirton, Nottinghamshire.

They are all due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on October 19 charged with prison mutiny.

Benjamin Drury, 32, currently of HM Prison Bristol, has been summonsed to appear before the same court charged with an offence of criminal damage linked to the disorder.