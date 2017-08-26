Easyjet warn over free tickets scam

Easyjet has warned customers to be aware of fraudsters trying to con them.

A competition circulating on Facebook claiming to be giving away free tickets is a scam, the airline has said.

Posting on its official Facebook account, a spokesman for the airline said: “We’ve been made aware of scam competition on Facebook.

“Please ignore this, as it’s not official.

“Only follow this account for updates, competitions and offers.”

