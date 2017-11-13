Criminal damage closes parts of Hastings playground

Part of Alexandra Park’s lower playground has been closed as considerable damage has been caused to the timber framework that surrounds the play equipment.

More than 100 timber posts have been pulled out of the ground or snapped in half. Hastings Borough Council is working hard to get the play space back into full use and have carried out temporary repairs in order to keep the lower area open to the public.

Criminal damage to the playground in Alexandra Park. SUS-171113-153756001

Colin Fitzgerald, the council’s lead councillor for environment, said: “As one of the council’s most popular children’s playgrounds, such vandalism is particularly upsetting for the many children locally who enjoy playing in Alexandra Park and use it as a place for fresh air and exercise. The senseless idiocy of those who did this has cost the town over £6,000 in repair work.”

If you have any information to help find who is responsible for this criminal damage, contact Hastings Police on crime reference number WEB-N96-VH5-6MQ.