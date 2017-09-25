Crime summit to discuss anti-social behaviour in Hastings

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has praised the decision to hold a public event in Hastings to look at the issue of anti-social behaviour.

Tickets are still available for Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne’s second crime summit in Hastings next week. The Listen Live: Partners Together event at Sussex Coast College Hastings on Wednesday, September 27, will focus on the work being done behind-the-scenes to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Ms Rudd, Member of Parliament for Hastings and Rye, said: “Anti-social behaviour continues to be a problem for residents and businesses. This is a priority for me as Hastings and Rye MP and I welcome the steps being taken by Katy Bourne and Sussex Police to partner with local organisations to tackle this problem.

“Events like the Hastings crime summit are vital to ensure that our community is engaged with the work being done to address anti-social behaviour and fully informed on the progress being made to keep our community safe.”

This is the second time the Sussex PCC has hosted a public crime summit after a successful event in Brighton earlier this year to examine the issue of elder fraud and exploitation.

“This is a chance for residents to find out about the huge amount of work being done by Sussex Police and other organisations to prevent young people from being criminalised while balancing that with the needs of the local community, particularly business owners in Hastings and St Leonards.”

The event, which takes place from 6pm until 8pm, will be chaired by Laura Green, BCRP Crime Manager.

When surveyed by the former Town Centre Management organisation in 2016 about the most noticeable forms of anti-social behaviour, local business owners reported that street drinking and drunken behaviour were among the most obvious concerns along with verbal intimidation and swearing.

Joining Mrs Bourne on the panel will be the District Commander, Chief Inspector Steve Curry from Sussex Police, Huda Caglayan, chair of Hastings Youth Council, Ben Wyatt from the Youth Offending Team and Hastings Voluntary Action’s director Steve Manwaring.

To register for a free place at the event, visit http://bit.do/partnerstogether

The Listen Live summit will also be broadcast live on the Sussex PCC Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SussexPCC and viewers will be able to ask questions and vote on key issues.