COURT RESULTS: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from August 23 – September 6.

August 24:

Peter Bardwell (aged 45), of Western Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of racially aggravated assault by beating and a further charge of assault by beating.

The offences took place at the Co-op store, in London Road, St Leonards, on February 26. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.

The court also made a community order with a three month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 7am. He was also ordered to pay a total of £300 in compensation and £400 in prosecution costs.

Daniel Darker (aged 28), of Birkdale, Little Common, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Queensway, St Leonards, on May 27, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £250 and banned from driving for three years.

Adrianna Relf (aged 18), of Highview Close, St Leonards,pleaded guilty to three charges of being in breach of a non-molestation order imposed by the court. She also pleaded guilty to assault by beating and to using threatening behaviour. The offences took place at Hastings and St Leonards, between May 5 and May 24.

August 30:

Amissi Chebane (aged 24), of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a non-molestation order, The offence took place at St Leonards, on July 2. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a reestraining order.

Mark Triggs (aged 45), of London Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at St Leonards on August 1. He was fined £80.

Dimitar Zerkov (aged 38), of Southwater Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on Southwater Road, on July 30, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 97 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours un paid work and banned him from driving for 23 months.

August 31:

Sonia Willoughby (aged 38), of Spencer Road, Caterham, Surrey, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Sedlescombe Road North, Hastings, on January 1, with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in her system. She was given a six month conditional discharge but was not banned from driving as magistrates ruled that on the balance of probability she was unknowingly drugged.

September 6:

Len Wright (aged 28), of Battle Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing an electric razor and a bottle of Jack Daniels, worth £127.50, from Sainsbury’s at St Leonards on August 24. He also pleaded guilty to stealing fragrances, worth £201.60, from Debenhams, in Robertson Street, on April 26 and to stealing an electric razor, worth £45.99, from Superdrug, in Priory Meadow, on April 19. He pleaded guilty to stealing three sets of headphones, worth £144,97, froim HMV, Priory Meadow, on April 4. He was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was previous convictions and failure to comply with post-sentence supervision orders.

Gary Smith (aged 22), of The Hawthornes, Broad Oak, Brede, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at Hastings, on October 8 last year. He was fined £70.

Martin Keating (aged 44), of Howlette Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Asten Close, St Leonards, on August 17, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 120 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 mg. He was given a commuity order with 200 hours unpaid work and a three year driving ban.