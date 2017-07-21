COURT RESULTS: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from June 14 - June 19.

une 14:

Daniel Darker (aged 28), of Birkdale, Little Common, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on Queensway, St Leonards, on May 27, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance. He was fined £120 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Jamie Hutchings (aged 25), of Malvern Way, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing a Peugeot moped. The offence took place at Amherst Road, Bexhill on January 10. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £100 compensation.

Richard Pascoe (aged 44), of Hazelwood Gardens, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Saab vehicle on Highfield Drive, St Leonards, on May 28, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 82 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Donna Sawyer (aged 46), of The Oak Field, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on New Winchelsea Road, Rye, on May 29, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 46 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £200 and banned from driving for three years.

John Smith (aged 30), of Southgate Road, Islington, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a wrap of herbal cannabis. The offence took place at Old London Road, Hastings, on May 25. He was fined £100.

Andrew Jameson (aged 36), of London Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing five Blu-ray box sets, worth £120.95, from HMV in Hastings on May 29. The court made a community order with a

drug rehabilitation requirement.

Menon Koonjul (aged 36), of Springfield Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota MR 2 with cocaine in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream on the same date. The offences took place at Queens Road, Hastings on March 21. He was fined £85 and banned from driving for one year.

June 15:

Robert Gillam (aged 38), of Ivyhouse Lane, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Mitsubishi vehicle on Hillside Road, Hastings, on December 15 last year with cocaine in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance on the same date and to being in breach of a suspended sentence, imposed by an earlier court for driving while disqualified. He was sentenced to six months in prison, in his absence, and banned from driving for three years.

Sezai Gokturk (aged 41), of Beatrice Close, Hastings, was found guilty of driving a Ford vehicle on Battle Road, St Leonards, on March 20, without due care and attention. He was fined £150 and ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs. His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

June 16:

Dayne Hawkins (aged 19), of Hertford Close, Hollington, pleaded guilty to stealing stone garden ornaments worth £100 from Chiltern Drive, Hastings, on April 9. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £150 compensation.

June 19:

Freddie Farnie (aged 24), of Homewood Road, Tunbridge Wells, was found guilty of two charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at St Leonards on February 21. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £200 in prosecution costs.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.