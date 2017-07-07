COURT RESULTS: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from May 30 - June 1.

May 30:

Vicky Boorman (aged 39), of London Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing make-up and alcohol worth £69, from Tesco at Hollington, on February 10. She also pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer on the same date. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered her to pay £25 compensation.

Peter Bourne (aged 55), of Kingscott Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen Saxo on Chantry Avenue, on April 9 without a licence or insurance. He was fined £240 and his driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

May 31:

Jon-Paul Andrassy (aged 23), of Seaside Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a non-molestation order. The offence took place at St Leonards on May 11. He was fined £100.

Nicola Hunter (aged 36), of Church Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in possession of heroin and cannabis resin. The offence took place at Hastings on March 26. She was fined 100.

Joseph Johnson (aged 28), of Filsham Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Edward Road, St Leonards on May 6 while twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 70 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He was fined £300 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Jessica Martin (aged 23), of Percy Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault car on Grosvener Crescent, St Leonards, on April 16 while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a urine alcohol reading of 302 milligrammes of alcohol. The legal limit is 107 milligrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for 25 months.

Adam Thompsett (aged 29), of Grangecourt Drive, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Station Road, Bexhill, on February 13 with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for one year.

Peter Wilson (aged 42), of Calgary Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman. The offence took place at Bexhill on May 5. He was given a two year conditional discharge.

George Clarke (aged 23), of Crowhurst, Battle, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot van on Crowhurst Road, Crowhurst, on March 12, while twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 72 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £500 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Jack Spoor (aged 22), of Broadlands, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on May 1. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work.

June 1:

Jack Ripley (aged 27), of Birch View, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at the Conquest Hospital, Hastings, on May 17. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

Bobby Rixon (aged 33), of Salisbury Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and causing injury by accident. He took a BMW car, at Denham Close, Hastings, on December 24, last year. He was involved in an accident in which injury was caused to another person and the BMW was written off with £31,000 damage caused. He pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident at Gresley Road, St Leonards, on December 24, and to driving with no insurance. He also pleaded guilty to driving with the controlled drug Benzolycgenine in his system. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison and banned from driving for two years.

