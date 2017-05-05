COURT RESULTS: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from March 23 to April 5.

March 23:

William Thomas (aged 26), of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Bexhill on February 18. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also made a restraining order.

Stewart Underwood (aged 36), of The Oaks, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on the A21 at Lamberhurst on March 21 last year with no insurance. He was fined £200.

March 28:

Jasmin Payne (aged 25), of George Hill, Robertsbridge, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. She also pleaded guilty to failing to stop her Peugeot car after an accident in which another vehicle was damaged and to failing to report an accident. The offences took place at George Hill, Robertsbridge, on August 29 last year. She was fined a total of £360 and banned from driving for one year. She was also ordered to pay £135 in prosecution costs.

March 29:

Jeremy Dexter (aged 48), of Albert Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a kitchen knife in a public place. The offence took place at Parkhurst Road, Bexhill, on December 15. The court made a community order with an eight week electronically monitored curfew.

Jane Hunniset (aged 54), of Battle Road, Dallington, pleaded guilty to causing the death of Andrew Winchester by driving a Honda vehicle on the B2096 at Dallington, on October 3 last year without due care and attention. She was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and imposed a six month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 6am. She was also banned from driving for three years.

Jack Jackson (aged 20), of Wentworth Way, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Crowhurst Road, St Leonards, on January 13 with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Jordi McCracken (aged 18), of London Road, Bexhill, was convicted of fraud by dishonestly using a bank card to make a gain of £2,834.64. The offence took place between December 31 2016 and January 4. He was sentenced to 18 weeks detention, suspended for two years. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that it involved a vulnerable victim. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work.

March 31:

Bobby Sanders (aged 26), of Copperfields, Lydd, Kent, was found guilty of three charges of assault by beating. The offences took place at Rye on February 2. He also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, imposed by an earlier court for assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and released on conditional bail with a condition not to enter Rye.

April 4:

Claudia Bellini (aged 49), of Suffolk Road, Canterbury, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Old London Road, Hastings, on October 14 last year, without insurance. She was fined £80 and her driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

April 5:

Nathan Carman (aged 27), of Milward Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on Old London Road, Hastings, on February 8, withy cannabis in his system. He was fined £220 and banned from driving for one year.

Rajesh Pall (aged 43), of St Saviours Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of herbal cannabis. The offence took place at Bexhill on February 20. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Jessica Smith (aged 24), of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a kitchen knife in a public place. The offence took place at Chapel Park Road, St Leonards on March 16. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared and she was released on conditional bail.

Dean Walker (aged 30), of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Hastings railway station on March 17.

He also pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on the same date. He pleaded guilty to a further offence of being drunk and disorderly at Norman Road, St Leonards, on February 18.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £100 in compensation. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that the assault involved spitting in the face of a police officer, previous criminal history and that it was committed whilst on licence.

Dayne Hawkins (aged 18), of Quantock Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to interfering with a vehicle with the intention of theft, at Greville Road, Hastings, on December 1.

He was convicted of stealing cash and other items, worth £140, at Hastings on October 19.

He pleaded guilty to six further charges of interfering with vehicles and to a charge of stealing an L Plate from a vehicle, at Hastings on November 23. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay compensation of £152.50.

