COURT RESULTS: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from March 16 - March 23.

March 16:

Christopher Kingsman (aged 58), of Morgan Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Hyundai vehicle on Holliers Hill, Bexhill, on January 20 without due care and attention. He was fined £100 and his driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

Ray Haffenden (aged 27), from Springfield Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of being in possession of a locking penknife in a public place. The offence took place at North Terrace, Hastings, on August 23 last year. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 240 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £500 in prosecution costs. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because of ‘possession of blade with drug related aggravating features’.

March 17:

Ricardo Bates (aged 21), of Alma Terrace, St Leonards, was found guilty of driving a Suzuki vehicle on the A2100 at Battle, on April 3 last year, without due care and attention. He was fined £270 and ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs. His driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

March 21:

Darryl Crane (aged 29), of Halton Place, Hastings, pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer. The offence took place at Hastings on January 12. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £200 in prosecution costs.

March 22;

Martin Steele (aged 32), of St George’s Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on Bohemia Road, Hastings, on December 31, with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis and the Class A drug MDMA on the same date. He was fined a total of £430 and banned from driving for one year.

Oliver Field (aged 22), of Churchill Avenue, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Cooden Drive, on January 19 with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Peter Collings (aged 49), of Paradise Walk, Bexhill, was found guilty of two charges of assaulting a woman by beating. The offences took place at Bexhill Road, St Leonards on April 25 last year. He also admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge imposed by an earlier court for disorderly behaviour. He pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol and food, worth £7, from Iceland at Hastings on February 16. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 15 months. The court also made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement.

Joseph Thomas (aged 43), of Ridgewood Gardens, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan Note car on College Road, Bexhill, on January 24, without due care and attention. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for 90 days.

Jonathon Sedge (aged 40), of Main Road, Westfield, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Maplehurst Road, St Leonards, on January 31 with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Nicole Taylor (aged 34), of Carisbrooke Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at St Leonards on February 4. She was fined £80.

Daniel Tovey (aged 41), of Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Beachy Head Road, Eastbourne, on February 6, with cocaine in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for two years.

March 23:

Richard Brett (aged 36), of Seven Acre Close, St Leonards, was found guilty of two charges of using threatening behaviour. The offences took place at Hastings on December 9 last year. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £310 in prosecution costs. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Nathan Davis (aged 30), of Egremont Place, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on February 9. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Elaine Thomas (aged 33), of Deepdene Gardens, Hastings, was found guilty of assault by beating. She was also found guilty of causing £1,118.15 damage to a Vauxhall Astra car belonging to the victim. She was given an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £1,118.15 in compensation.

James Hopgood (aged 31), of Quebec Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated assault by beating. The offence took place at Hastings on November 21. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on the same date. He was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that the offence was so serious due to being racially aggravated and because of previous offences. Magistrates also made a community order and ordered him to pay a total of £300 in compensation and £325 in prosecution costs.

