COURT RESULTS: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from January 11 - 13

Muhammad Yousaf-Chaudry (aged 48), of Juniper Gardens, Streatham, London, pleaded guilty to driving a large goods vehicle on Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards, on December 23, while unfit to drive through drink. He was fined £475 and banned from driving for 15 months.

John Poderis (aged 56), of Battle Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Land Rover on the A21 Hastings Road, at Battle, on December 24 while more than twice over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 91 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 23 months.

Margarita Romanovsky (aged 47), of Cornwallis Terrace, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot car on Cambridge Road, Hastings, on December 28 while more than three times over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 109 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. She was fined £170 and banned from driving for two years.

Nathan Thompson (aged 30) of Egremont Place, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at The Card Factory, in Priory Meadow, on December 13. The court made a community order with a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation.

Rhian Bryant (aged 23), of Chambers Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to destroying a window worth £75. The offence took place at Hastings on October 9. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £75 in compensation.

Lewis Gargaro (aged 75), of Cobdown Close, Aylesford, Kent, pleaded guilty to causing the death of Pamela Gargaro due to driving without due care and attention on the A21, at Kent Street, on June 1. He was fined £600 and banned from driving for three years.

Bradley Knight (aged 36), of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her and destroying various items and a phone, to the value of £50. The offences took place at Bexhill on December 8. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and ordered him to pay £50 in compensation.

Rodney Scott (aged 50), of Sheerwater Crescent, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on November 12. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work.

January 12;

Peter Collings (aged 49), of Paradise Walk, Bexhill, was sent to prison for 22 weeks, suspended for one year, after being convicted of being in possession of an offensive weapon, assault by beating and harassment. He pleaded guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon (a length of wood broken in two) at George Street, Hastings, on July 30. He was found guilty of assault, at Hastings, on the same date. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment without violence, which took place at Hastings between March 1 and May 31 last year. He admitted being in breach of a one year conditional discharge, imposed by Kent magistrates for assault. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because it involved possession and use of a weapon in dangerous circumstances. The court also made a community order and ordered him to pay a total of £250 in compensation and £300 in prosecution costs.

Sarah Leah (aged 40), of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing household items with £369.77 from B&M Store, Bexhill, on October 12. She also pleaded guilty to stealing food, worth £70, from Sainsburys, at Hastings Plaza, on November 5 and food worth £60, from the same shop on December 14. She was sentenced to a total of 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year and ordered to pay £380 in compensation. The court also made a community order with a drugs rehabilitation requirement. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because of multiple offences and failure to respond to a previous sentence.

Radoslaw Paklepa (aged 28), of Cornfield Lane, Eastbourne pleaded guilty to being in breach of a restraining order, issued by Lewes Crown Court, by entering Hastings, on December 18, when prohibited from doing so. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer, at Sandown Road, Hastings, on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £70 in compensation.

Johanna Jackson (aged 61), of Fontridge lane, Etchingham, pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle. The offence took place at Etchingham on July 18. She was fined £200 and her driving record endorsed with eight penalty points.

Johnny Lyons (aged 36), of Coronation Gardens, Battle, was found guilty of being in possession of a knife, with a 5cm blade, in a public place at Battle High Street, on November 5. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year and ordered to pay £250 in prosecution costs.

January 13:

Stephen Goodwin (aged 28), of Brighton Road, Lewes, was found guilty of stealing curling tongs, worth £59.99, from Superdrug, at Hastings on December 20. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was previous convictions and the offence was committed while on conditional discharge.

