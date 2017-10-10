Couple fined for operating illegal business in residential area

Hastings Borough Council has successfully prosecuted a couple for operating an illegal business in a residential area.

Sean and Sylvia Fullick, of Wishing Tree North, were prosecuted for a breach of a planning enforcement notice. The council told the couple to stop using their land to repair cars, and asked them to remove the cars and car parts but they continued to operate their business, despite repeated warnings.

Deputy leader Cllr Kim Forward said: “Hastings Borough Council is committed to ensuring that the quality of the lives of its residents and their environment is improved.

“In this case, complaints had been received about the use of a residential property for car repair and the owners chose to ignore advice to stop – so an enforcement notice was served. This too was ignored and the use continued which left the council no alternative but to prosecute.”

She added: “I am delighted that the hard work of our officers has paid off and that the magistrates have upheld our position by convicting the defendants. It sends a clear message that unauthorised activity of this sort which negatively impacts on our residents will not be tolerated.”

The Fullicks were fined a total of £725 including costs.