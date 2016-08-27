COUNTY NEWS: Two men arrested after boy is stabbed

A boy has been taken to hospital after being stabbed, and police are appealing for witnesses.

Sussex Police said officers are investigating the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Kings Road, Brighton this morning.

Emergency services were called at around 2.10am and after treatment by paramedics the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two men were arrested by police officers nearby; one by Pavilion Gardens, the other near Jubilee Street.

An 18-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and currently remains in police custody.

A 28-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He also remains in custody at this time, police added.

Detective Constable Rowan Carter said: “We would very much like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw something suspicious.

“It was a fast moving investigation at the scene and so even if you spoke to officers in the early hours, we’d still like you to get in touch to ensure we have all of your information that could help.

“Witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 188 of 27/08.”

Alternatively, witnesses can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or go to crimestoppers-uk.org.

