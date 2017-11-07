COUNTY NEWS: Police appeal for information on 'surprised burglar'

Officers are investigating a burglary at a house in Sussex, in which intruders were disturbed by the owners returning home.

Police said the incident happened at a home in Heath Hill Avenue, Bevendean, Brighton, at around 3pm on Friday (October 6) after three men had broken into the property by smashing a window.

Police released a second snap of the same man

When the owners arrived home, the suspects ran off through the back garden to a waiting vehicle, containing two more men, which then drove off, police said. Nothing was stolen.

The car was described by police as a black Seat, with an index starting with NV10 or VX10, or similar. The suspects were all white men, in their 20s - 30s, and all were wearing dark clothing, a police spokesman said.

Officers have since released two CCTV images of the same man, which officers posted on the Sussex Police Facebook page, and said: "The moment you discover the house you're burgling has CCTV... Help us track this man down by sharing his face across Facebook. He broke into a house in Bevendean in Brighton last month and we need to trace him #surprisedburglar."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1860 of 06/10. Alternatively, please visit Crimestoppers or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 11.