COUNTY NEWS: Man arrested for suspected murder as woman’s body found

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in Sussex after a woman’s body was found, police have said.

Sussex Police said that at just before 9.45am today, officers were called to the address in Chrisdory Road, Mile Oak, which is in Portslade, East Sussex, over concerns for the welfare of a 18-year woman living there who had not arrived at work this morning.

Our thoughts are with the deceased and with her family and friends Superintendent James Collis

The body of a woman, believed to be the resident, was found inside the house, police said. Formal identification has not yet taken place.

They added that nobody else was in the house at the time.

The cause of death has not yet been established but it is being treated as suspicious by police and detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team led by Detective Chief Inspector Paul Rymarz, are investigating.

A 27-year old Portslade man was arrested this afternoon at an address in Burgess Hill, West Sussex, on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

Superintendent James Collis of the Brighton and Hove Division said: “Our thoughts are with the deceased and with her family and friends, who are receiving our support at this time.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.