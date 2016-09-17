BREAKING: Ongoing situation as helicopter assists with arrest

The National Police Air Service helicopter is assiting Hastings police with an ongoing incident.

Police in the helicopter are helping officers to contain an address while they make arrest enquiries.

The situation is ongoing and one arrest has been made.

